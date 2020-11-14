A Lack of Fans at the Masters Strains Those Who Would Sell the Experience Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Passes to the Masters are some of the most expensive tickets in sports. But with fans barred from Augusta National Golf Club and other venues this year, many resellers are under pressure. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Masters without fans will be strange'



Tommy Fleetwood and Patrick Cantlay give their thoughts on playing this week's Masters without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:05 Published 4 days ago

