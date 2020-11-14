Global  
 

A Lack of Fans at the Masters Strains Those Who Would Sell the Experience

NYTimes.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Passes to the Masters are some of the most expensive tickets in sports. But with fans barred from Augusta National Golf Club and other venues this year, many resellers are under pressure.
