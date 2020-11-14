Queen of indulgence: Nigella Lawson on having your cake and eating it too
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Ahead of her new cookbook – surely the perfect tonic for our COVID times – Nigella Lawson shares the people she cooked for in lockdown, carb-loading for Britain, her thoughts on stockpiling food … and what to do with leftovers.
