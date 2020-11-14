Global  
 

Donald Trump hints at stepping down, saying 'Who knows?'

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The US president slipped up as he ruled out the possibility of a second nationwide lockdown. In a hint that his administration may not be in charge for much longer, Trump said: "I guess time will tell."
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving 03:06

 [NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

