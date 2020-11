You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EU countries struggle with rapidly spreading COVID-19 wave



The World Health Organization is warning EU countries not to lift restrictions too fast, as that could lead to a further spike in cases. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published 3 days ago Europe's resurgent outbreak: Deaths, infections rise on continent



Alarming numbers from Europe, as Spain records more than 400 coronavirus-related deaths and the UK's death toll passes 50,000. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 4 days ago Despite UK coronavirus curbs, robots enable virtual art tours



The UK's lockdown might have halted most non-essential activities, but a London gallery is open for online viewings. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published 2 weeks ago