Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Typhoon Vamco: Thousands evacuate as storm heads for Vietnam

BBC News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
There are mass evacuations in Vietnam as Typhoon Vamco, which killed dozens in the Philippines, nears.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Philippines Philippines Country in Southeast Asia

Philippines scrambles to rescue after typhoon [Video]

Philippines scrambles to rescue after typhoon

Philippine coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday (November 14) to rescue thousands in a northern province flooded by Typhoon Vamco, the country's deadliest cyclone this year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published
Typhoon leaves at least 42 dead and 20 missing in Philippines [Video]

Typhoon leaves at least 42 dead and 20 missing in Philippines

Typhoon Vamco knocked down power lines and damaged homes as it passed north of Manila.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
At least 42 killed after Typhoon Vamco batters Philippines [Video]

At least 42 killed after Typhoon Vamco batters Philippines

Another 20 people are missing after landslides and flooding destroy homes, leaving dozens of towns without power.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published

Related videos from verified sources

Boy rescues dog from flood using polystyrene 'boat' as Typhoon Vamvo batters Philippines [Video]

Boy rescues dog from flood using polystyrene 'boat' as Typhoon Vamvo batters Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published
Typhoon Vamco Waves Crash Into Philippines Coast [Video]

Typhoon Vamco Waves Crash Into Philippines Coast

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Typhoon Vamco traps residents on roofs as it batters Philippines [Video]

Typhoon Vamco traps residents on roofs as it batters Philippines

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published