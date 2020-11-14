Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Duke's birthday wishes for Prince Charles

BBC News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish Prince Charles a happy birthday on their social media accounts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prince of Wales' year in review

Prince of Wales' year in review 04:42

 The Prince of Wales marks his 72nd birthday on November 14. Here is a lookback at his year in review. It proved to be a busy year for Charles, as hissecond son departed from royal duties, and the Covid-19 pandemic swept acrossthe UK.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Charles, Prince of Wales Charles, Prince of Wales Member of British royal family

Prince Charles' 'sustainable fashion' line arrives – and it's going to cost you

 You'll have to pay dear for a shirt or coat from Prince Charles' just-launched sustainable fashion line, but the profits go to charity.
USATODAY.com
Prince Charles releases sustainable fashion collection [Video]

Prince Charles releases sustainable fashion collection

Prince Charles has launched his new sustainable fashion collection.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Related videos from verified sources

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla [Video]

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid cla

A top puppeteer claims Prince Andrew told him his infamous 'Spitting Image' doll was bought by a 'friend in New York' - amid claims the Royal used it to grope girls with Jeffrey Epstein.Steve Wright,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published
Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday [Video]

Socially-distanced service at the Cenotaph marks Remembrance Sunday

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson andLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer were among the dignitaries to lay wreaths atthe Cenotaph in London, watched on by the Queen,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
Prince William makes first appearance after revealing coronavirus battle in Spring [Video]

Prince William makes first appearance after revealing coronavirus battle in Spring

The Duke of Cambridge addressed firefighters on Wednesday night, as he presented the Special Recognition Award for Excellence in the Field of Mental Health, a new award the charity added to its..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Dan Stevens Will Voice Both Prince Charles & His Dad Prince Philip In HBO Max's 'The Prince'

 Dan Stevens is pulling double duty for HBO Max’s upcoming animated comedy series, The Prince. The former Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast actor has...
Just Jared Also reported by •NPRMENAFN.com

Saudi- HRH Crown Prince Congratulates King of Belgium on King's Day Anniversary

 (MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, November 14, 2020, SPA -- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Dep...
MENAFN.com Also reported by •Zee NewsNPR

Duke's birthday wishes for Prince Charles

 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish Prince Charles a happy birthday on their social media accounts.
BBC News