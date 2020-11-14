Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Celebrate Deepavali With Indian Soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer
Jaisalmer, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Indian soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer today. India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Indian Army Chief MM Narvane and BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana will join PM Narendra Modi in celebrating Diwali or Deepavali with...
