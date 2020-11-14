Global  
 

New clashes in Western Sahara threaten decades-old cease-fire

Saturday, 14 November 2020
New clashes in Western Sahara threaten decades-old cease-fireThe pro-independence Polisario Front on Friday said a 30-year-old cease-fire in disputed Western Sahara ended after Morocco launched an operation in a border area. “War has started, the Moroccan side has liquidated the cease-fire,” senior Polisario official Mohamed Salem Ould Salek told the AFP news agency. The Moroccan military early on Friday started an operation to clear the road in the Guerguerat area, linking to neighboring Mauritania, which it said had been blockaded for weeks by supporters of the Polisario Front. The road, located in an UN-monitored buffer zone in the far south of Western Sahara, links the Morocco-controlled territory to neighboring Mauritania. Rabat said...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Western Sahara Western Sahara disputed territory in northwestern Africa


Mauritania Mauritania Country in West Africa


Polisario Front Polisario Front Military and political organisation in Western Sahara


Morocco Morocco Country in Northwestern Africa

Guerguerat Guerguerat Place in Morocco


Rabat Rabat Capital of Morocco

