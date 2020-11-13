Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff: Why the Republicans Will Lose the Senate Race on January 5th, 2021? The Georgia republican party recently aired new commercials targeting senate candidate, Raphael Warnock as a “radical.” His campaign and outcome are historic as he would become the first African American senator to represent the state. The commercial cites Warnock’s support of Pastor Jeremiah Wright of Illinois. If you can recall, Pastor Wright became a controversial figure during Barak Obama’s campaign because of Wright’s support of Minister Louis Farrakhan. An attempt to discredit then, candidate Obama backfired when supporters praised Pastor Wright for his work in the community and for...