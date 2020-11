Mike Pence stayed loyal to Trump to the end -- and now the joke's on him

Friday, 13 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Vice President Mike Pence , who may or may not be the actual Antichrist, has played a long, patient game these last four years. He has embraced Donald Trump 's every white nationalist act. He has slathered Trump with praise at every possible opportunity, and has aggressively declared himself to have never seen any of Trump's buffooneries, incompetence, or crimes. He protected Trump through impeachable acts. He adopted, wholesale, Trump's notion that a worldwide pandemic was No Big Thing and led a coronavirus task force that was steadfast, absolutely steadfast, in doing nothing of note to combat it. Pence did all of this for the usual reason: power, and the certainty that loyally holding...