Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’

WorldNews Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’Thousands of people have rallied in Belarus following the death of an opposition supporter after he was reportedly beaten by security forces, and the European Union condemned the violent crackdown Belarusian authorities have waged on peaceful protesters. The death came about three months after mass protests began in Belarus following the August 9 election that official results say gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated and have been calling...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Thousands mourn death of Belarus protester

Thousands mourn death of Belarus protester 01:22

 Thousands of people carrying candles and flowers gathered in Minsk on Thursday (November 12) to mourn the death of a 31-year-old anti-government protester who they say was badly beaten by Belarusian security forces and died in hospital. Soraya Ali reports.

Belarus opposition leader on nation's contested election

 Democratic opposition leader and presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said she will not stop fighting until Belarus is free.
Fireside chat: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Rosalía Arteaga

 Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and former President of Ecuador Rosalía Arteaga spoke at the 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders.
Belarus detains at least 400 as anti-Lukashenko protests continue [Video]

Belarus detains at least 400 as anti-Lukashenko protests continue

Around 400 people were detained during the latest protests in Belarus against President Alexander Lukashenko, a human rights group reported.View on euronews

EU slaps sanctions on Belarus leader Lukashenko for crackdown

 The EU has added Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his son Viktor to its sanctions blacklist of Belarus officials, bringing the total to 59. The 15..
Disabled hold rally in Belarus to demand president step down

 About 200 disabled people rallied in Belarus capital Thursday, continuing a nearly three-month wave of protests triggered by the disputed reelection of the..
Brexit: London and Brussels ponder Irish Sea border 'grace period'

 The UK Government and EU are discussing an adjustment period allowing supermarkets time to get in line with paperwork requirements on shipping products from..
Brexit briefing: 47 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 47 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

EU-UK talks: 'Make or break' moment approaching, say both sides

 The two sides say big gaps remain between them as the "moment of truth" is nearing for an agreement.
New EU drive to remove extremist web content

 The EU aims for a deal this year to force the immediate removal of "terrorism propaganda" online.
Violent extremism linked to failure of migrants to integrate, EU says

 The rise of violent extremism in Europe has been linked to the failure of migrants to integrate, in a hard-debated joint declaration by EU governments on the..
WorldNews

