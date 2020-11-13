Thousands protest after Belarus opposition supporter ‘killed by security forces’
Thousands of people have rallied in Belarus following the death of an opposition supporter after he was reportedly beaten by security forces, and the European Union condemned the violent crackdown Belarusian authorities have waged on peaceful protesters. The death came about three months after mass protests began in Belarus following the August 9 election that official results say gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office. The opposition and some poll workers say the results were manipulated and have been calling...
