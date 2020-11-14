Trump greets supporters gathered in Washington as he pushes false election claims
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () President Trump drove by supportered who were gathered in Washington, DC, to protest to back his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud as he pushes ahead with a flurry of longshot legal challenges to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes"..