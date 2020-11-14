Trump greets supporters gathered in Washington as he pushes false election claims

Trump Receives Push Back On Election Fraud Claims From DHS



The agency shot down Trump's claims of voter fraud, calling the election "the most secure in American history." Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:03 Published 2 days ago

Department Of Homeland Security Says Election Was Most Secure Ever



The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes".. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago