Thousands rally in DC to support outgoing President Donald Trump, promote baseless allegations of 'voter fraud'

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Biden will not receive high-level intelligence briefings until the situation is resolved. The Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration has declined to formally recognize Biden as the apparent or likely winner of the election.

