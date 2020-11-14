Global  
 

Thousands rally in DC to support outgoing President Donald Trump, promote baseless allegations of 'voter fraud'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 November 2020
Thousands of people were gathering in support of outgoing President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to protest supposed "voter fraud".
Peter Navarro: America Is Operating Under 'An Immaculate Deception'

 White House advisor Peter Navarro says it's business as usual at the White House, which is operating as if President Donald Trump will have a second term. Former Vice President Joe Biden was declared president-elect last week and has begun forming his Cabinet. However, Business Insider reports the...

Cheers greet Trump's convoy at D.C. protests

President Donald Trump's convoy was greeted with cheers of 'U.S.A.' by far-right groups and other backers as they rallied in Washington on Saturday in a public show of support for Trump's unsubstantiated claim of widespread voting fraud in the Nov. 3 election.

US President Donald Trump celebrates Diwali in White House, lights lamp

 Trump posted a picture of himself in the White House lighting a lamp.
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence says Biden will not receive high-level intelligence briefings until the situation is resolved. The Trump-appointed head of the General Services Administration has declined to formally recognize Biden as the apparent or likely winner of the election.

Donald Trump 'Million MAGA March' in Washington D.C. to Protest Election Results

 Donald Trump ventured outside The White House Saturday AM to greet his supporters who believe he's the victim of election theft. Trump breezed past the..
Million MAGA March: Protesters gather for pro-Trump rallies

 Far-right groups such as the Proud Boys say they will attend the Washington DC rallies.
Trump supporters rally, coronavirus pandemic, Masters: 5 things to know this weekend

 Trump supporters plan D.C. rallies amid speculation extremists may attend, NASA and SpaceX historic launch and more things to start your weekend.
Rudy Giuliani May Be Appealing Anti-Trump Verdict 'To The Supreme Courtyard By Marriott'

Rudy Giuliani is the personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, with a knack for generating headlines all on his own. Now, Business Insider reports Trump has put Giuliani in charge of his legal fights..

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through..

Secret Service officers in quarantine due to COVID

[NFA] Dozens of U.S. Secret Service officers assigned to protect President Donald Trump have been sidelined by COVID-19, the Washington Post and New York Times reported on Friday as the coronavirus..

