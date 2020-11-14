Global  
 

Germany: Thousands evacuated in Berlin as World War II bomb is defused

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
A quarter-ton World War II bomb was discovered in the Kreuzberg region of Berlin. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes as police set up a radius around the unexploded ordinance.
