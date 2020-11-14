Trump election lawsuit in Arizona's Maricopa County dismissed, outcome wouldn't have affected races
By Friday morning, the Trump team had filed a motion acknowledging the outcome of the lawsuit would have no impact on Arizona's presidential results
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Arizona State of the United States of America
Judge dismisses last election-related case pending in ArizonaA Maricopa County Superior Court judge tossed out a lawsuit on Friday, dismissing the last election-related case pending in Arizona.
USATODAY.com
Native American voters critical to Biden's success in ArizonaBiden received strong support from Native American voters in Arizona, a state he won by roughly 12,000 votes.
CBS News
More claims of wrongdoing, still no evidence: Trump asks judge to throw out questioned ballots or the entire election in PennsylvaniaThe Trump campaign has sued in key states he has lost, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada, seeking to overturn the results.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories November 19 AHere's the latest for Thursday November 19th: U.S. COVID-19 deaths over 250,000; NYC closing public schools; Arizona Republicans seek partial hand recount; Reno..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: Arizona, South Dakota hold out against mask mandates; Colorado's largest school district returns to virtual learningDenver public schools halt in-person learning. Arizona Gov. Ducey says he won't impose statewide mask mandate. 250K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Eye Opener: Dire surge in COVID across U.S.Pfizer applies for emergency authorization for its coronavirus vaccine. Also, President Trump continues to reject his election loss. All that and all that..
CBS News
In crucial electoral state Georgia's governor certifies Democrat win
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:20Published
Trump continues to deny election lossPresident Trump again falsely claimed Friday that he won re-election, challenging President-Elect Joe Biden's victory, and met with Michigan legislators in an..
CBS News
Stars and Scars -- You Be the JudgeDonald Trump isn't doing much, if any work in the Oval Office, because he's obsessed with trying to overturn an election and that's not gonna happen. And, Barack..
TMZ.com
The big problem with Republicans' silence as Trump questions the election resultRepublicans in Congress are engaged in a risky but calculated bet that once President Donald Trump has exhausted his legal challenges to the election, he will..
New Zealand Herald
Maricopa County, Arizona County in Arizona
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources