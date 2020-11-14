Global  
 

Trump election lawsuit in Arizona's Maricopa County dismissed, outcome wouldn't have affected races

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 November 2020
Trump election lawsuit in Arizona's Maricopa County dismissed, outcome wouldn't have affected racesBy Friday morning, the Trump team had filed a motion acknowledging the outcome of the lawsuit would have no impact on Arizona's presidential results
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Biden Officially Wins Arizona

Biden Officially Wins Arizona 01:01

 Biden Officially Wins Arizona. President-elect Joe Biden's electoral count is now 290, 20 points more than the 270 threshold to win the presidency. Biden's win in AZ marks just the second time a Democratic presidential candidate carried the state in 70 years. AZ's most populous...

