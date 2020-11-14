Max Gros-Louis, former grand chief of Huron-Wendat First Nation, dies at 89 Saturday, 14 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Beloved only begins to describe how the citizens of Wendake viewed Max Gros-Louis, who led the community's elected council for 33 years, co-founded the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador and brought his nation's cause to the international stage. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kamala Harris Projected To Become Nation's First Female Vice President



Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will make history. The former U.S. Senator from California will become the nation's first female vice president; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:45 Published 1 week ago

