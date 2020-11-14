Max Gros-Louis, former grand chief of Huron-Wendat First Nation, dies at 89
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Beloved only begins to describe how the citizens of Wendake viewed Max Gros-Louis, who led the community's elected council for 33 years, co-founded the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador and brought his nation's cause to the international stage.
Beloved only begins to describe how the citizens of Wendake viewed Max Gros-Louis, who led the community's elected council for 33 years, co-founded the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador and brought his nation's cause to the international stage.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources