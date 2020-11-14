Global  
 

Dustin Johnson in control, but can Cam Smith win Australia's second Masters?

The Age Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
The world No.1 holds all the aces heading into the final round at Augusta, but the trio heading up the chase includes an unlikely Queenslander.
 Dustin Johnson claims he's only focused on his next shot rather than worrying about being favourite to claim a green jacket at The Masters. He's nine under and tied for the lead after a second round 70.

