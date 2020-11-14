Global
Dustin Johnson in control, but can Cam Smith win Australia's second Masters?
Dustin Johnson in control, but can Cam Smith win Australia's second Masters?
Saturday, 14 November 2020 (
3 minutes ago
)
The world No.1 holds all the aces heading into the final round at Augusta, but the trio heading up the chase includes an unlikely Queenslander.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
1 day ago
DJ not fazed by favourite tag
00:47
Dustin Johnson claims he's only focused on his next shot rather than worrying about being favourite to claim a green jacket at The Masters. He's nine under and tied for the lead after a second round 70.
