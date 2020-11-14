Republican leaders in 4 key U.S. states quash Trump bid on switching electors
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Republican leaders in four critical states won by U.S. president-elect Joe Biden say they won't participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their state's electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a half-baked plot some Republicans floated as a last chance to keep Trump in the White House.
