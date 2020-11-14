Global  
 

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Muslim media figure, says she was singled out after arrest at Newark Airport

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, a New Brunswick native, was booted from an American Airlines plane at after a white male filed a complaint against her.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Muslim Woman Says She Was Unfairly Removed From American Airlines Flight At Newark Airport

Muslim Woman Says She Was Unfairly Removed From American Airlines Flight At Newark Airport 01:29

 A Muslim woman from New Jersey claims she was unfairly removed from an American Airlines flight at Newark Airport after saying a passenger in first class harassed her.

Amani al-Khatahtbeh Amani al-Khatahtbeh


Newark Liberty International Airport Newark Liberty International Airport Primary airport in Newark, New Jersey


New Brunswick New Brunswick Province on Canada's east coast


American Airlines Major airline of the United States

