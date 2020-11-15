Global  
 

Russia tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh

DNA Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Russia brokered a ceasefire on Tuesday that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan around the ethnic Armenian region, where Azeri troops have been battling ethnic Armenian forces over the past six weeks.
