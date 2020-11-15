WA records four new COVID cases, McGowan says returning overseas travellers still state's 'biggest risk'
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
International travellers continue to be the biggest risk to Western Australia as the state records another four cases overnight, all returning from overseas, says Premier Mark McGowan.
International travellers continue to be the biggest risk to Western Australia as the state records another four cases overnight, all returning from overseas, says Premier Mark McGowan.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources