WA records four new COVID cases, McGowan says returning overseas travellers still state's 'biggest risk'

The Age Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
International travellers continue to be the biggest risk to Western Australia as the state records another four cases overnight, all returning from overseas, says Premier Mark McGowan.
News video: Massachusetts Reports 1,967 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths

Massachusetts Reports 1,967 New COVID Cases, 12 Additional Deaths 00:10

 The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,967 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Monday.

