Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies after prolonged battle with multiple ailments

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources EJ Espresso: Telangana rain fury; Gurugram to get its own 'Air Lab'



Telangana rain fury claims 30 lives, 15 in Hyderabad alone. Fingers crossed as cinema halls, schools start to reopen. Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests negative for Covid. And Gurugram to get its.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:39 Published on October 15, 2020 Covid: Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive, admitted to hospital



Actor Soumitra Chatterjee has tested positive for Covid-19. The legendary actor has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata. Chatterjee, 85, played prominent roles in some of the finest Bengali films... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:49 Published on October 6, 2020