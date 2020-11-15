Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies after prolonged battle with multiple ailments
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Soumitra Chatterjee was best known for his collaboration with celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray with whom he made approximately 14 films and played the detective in the famous Feluda series.
