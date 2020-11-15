Global  
 

Germany to set up hundreds of vaccination centers from December: report

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Hundreds of vaccination centers will be created across Germany to administer the new coronavirus vaccine, according to a media report. The distribution of millions of doses is likely to present a huge challenge.
