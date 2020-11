Pandemic Anxiety Builds as Coronavirus Cases Rise



With COVID-19 setting new records every day across the country and cases surging in the Bay Area, people are understandably anxious about what's going on. Len Ramirez has been speaking to people in the.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:27 Published 1 day ago

Greece reintroduces strict controls on citizens as COVID cases surge



Police in Greece have begun issuing fines for non-essential trips at night and other strict measures as the country enters a second lockdown due to coronavirus. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:47 Published 4 days ago