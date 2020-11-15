Global  
 

RCEP: Asia-Pacific countries form world's largest trading bloc

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership covers nearly a third of the global economy.
News video: Asia-Pacific countries including China sign world's biggest trade pact

 The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) signed by 15 countries encompasses around a third of world trading activity.View on euronews

RCEP invites India to take part as an observer member after it pulled out last year

 Even as 15 countries of the region signed the RCEP trade pact, they have announced that India can participate in the group's activities as an observer member and..
DNA

Asia-Pacific countries sign world’s largest trade pact

 Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asia-Pacific trade deal seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence. The Regional Comprehensive..
WorldNews

What is the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade deal and why does it matter?

 The world's largest trade deal could see China extend its influence, say analysts, which is why India pulled out of the deal in 2019.
SBS

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease travel bans [Video]

Asia-Pacific countries begin to ease travel bans

Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, Australia and Japan are gradually easing some international travel restrictions as coronavirus cases slow. Ciara Lee reports

World's largest free trade agreement signed in coup for China

World's largest free trade agreement signed in coup for China Hanoi (AFP) Nov 15, 2020 Fifteen Asia-Pacific countries on Sunday signed the world's biggest free trade deal, seen as a huge coup for China in extending its...
Energy Daily

 The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) signed by 15 countries encompasses around a third of world trading activity.
euronews Also reported by •WorldNews

Thailand set to sign RCEP trade deal

 Thailand will attend the signing of the long-awaited Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at the 37th Asean Summit under the chairmanship of...
Bangkok Post