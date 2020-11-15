Global  
 

World poverty rising as rich nations call in debt amid Covid, warns Gordon Brown

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020
World poverty rising as rich nations call in debt amid Covid, warns Gordon BrownIt is being called the “great reversal”. After decades of progress, the international goal of eradicating extreme poverty by 2030 is in jeopardy, Gordon Brown has warned, as developing countries battling the coronavirus sacrifice their health and education systems to pay western and Chinese...
Gordon Brown Gordon Brown Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2007 to 2010


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

