Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Northern India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festivalCHENNAI (REUTERS) - Hundreds of millions of Indians in north India woke up on Sunday (Nov 15) to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revellers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate. The capital New Delhi was blanked with a thick haze, with the average pollution level in the capital over...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic 02:19

 More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

MP CM Shivraj performs Govardhan Puja at his residence [Video]

MP CM Shivraj performs Govardhan Puja at his residence

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Bhopal. He performed the puja with wife and family members. CM Chouhan took the blessings of cow after the puja. The puja is celebrated every year on the day after Diwali. Devotees offer wheat, rice, and curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables to lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
Cultural Minister, ambassadors join Diwali celebrations with Indian community in Madagascar [Video]

Cultural Minister, ambassadors join Diwali celebrations with Indian community in Madagascar

Minister of Culture of Madagascar, prominent members of Indian community, ambassadors of several countries including United States, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa, Iran among others, UN country representatives and prominent Malagasy people joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar at his residence to celebrate Diwali in Antananarivo on 14th November in Madagascar. This is the first time that Diwali was celebrated with the participation of the esteem dignitaries in the Indian Ocean island which has over 20,000 members of Indian diaspora. The occasion was celebrated by members of all faiths including Hindus, Khojas, Bohras, Ismailis, Sunnis, Christians, among others showing the growing universal appeal of Diwali, the festival of victory of light over darkness, across the world. A cultural group consisting of ITEC alumni performed Indian dance on the occasion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:10Published
Bhupesh Baghel performs Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur [Video]

Bhupesh Baghel performs Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur on November 15. Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year after Diwali. As part of the tradition during Govardhan Puja, CM Baghel was beaten by hunter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published

North India North India Group of Northern Indian states

Karwa Chauth: Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, others share glimpses of celebrations [Video]

Karwa Chauth: Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, others share glimpses of celebrations

Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth with much zeal and fervor. Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu among others shared glimpes of their celebrations. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Kajol also shared stunning photos from the festivities. Priyanka was a vision in red and so was Kajol at their Karwa Chauth celebrations. Raveena had a virtual Karwa Chauth as she was in Himachal Pradesh for work. Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre also posted pictures of their celebrations. Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Northern India. This year the festival was celebrated across the country on November 4.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:11Published
‘Pride Station’: North India gets first metro station dedicated to transgenders in Noida [Video]

‘Pride Station’: North India gets first metro station dedicated to transgenders in Noida

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officially renamed one of its stations as ‘Pride Station’ on October 28. The station is dedicated to the transgender community, a first for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma unveiled the new name of the station. Earlier, the station in Noida was known as the Sector 50 station. Six members of the transgender community have also been recruited by NMRC. The initiative was inspired by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, passed by the Centre for the protection of the rights of the transgender people and working towards their welfare. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:14Published
Kalka-Shimla Express resumes services after gap of almost 7 months [Video]

Kalka-Shimla Express resumes services after gap of almost 7 months

The 'toy' train of Himalayan Queen in North Indian hill town Shimla arrived after 7 months on October 21. The Kalka-Shimla Express Mountain railway resumes its services from Oct 21 as a festival special train. The people involved in tourism industry are disappointed as not even a single passenger has arrived on the very first day. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

Indian economy may be recovering faster than anticipated: Oxford Economics

 Read full article 15 November 2020, 6:59 am·1-min read New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Indian economy is seen recovering faster than expected and the Reserve Bank..
WorldNews

India celebrates Diwali amid pandemic, pollution fears

 NEW DELHI (AP) — More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air..
WorldNews

Chennai Chennai Metropolis in Tamil Nadu, India

Chennai: 6.9 kg gold worth Rs 3.6 cr seized, 5 arrested including airport janitors

 According to Officials, they had maintained a special vigil at the transit area, based on information regarding gold smuggling by a Dubai returnee on flight 6E..
DNA

Chennai: Income tax searches at jeweller detect over Rs 500-crore undisclosed income

 Sources said that the searches were conducted on the Mohanlal Group and that unaccounted stock was among the pieces of evidence unearthed.
DNA

Chennai : 3.5 Kg gold worth Rs 1.85 crore seized from 11 Dubai returnees

 Seven passengers who had arrived from Dubai by Flights Indigo 6E 66 and Emirates EK 542 were intercepted at the exit on the suspicion of carrying gold.
DNA
Cinema halls all set to welcome movie buffs in Chennai [Video]

Cinema halls all set to welcome movie buffs in Chennai

After a long gap of almost eight months, movie theatres are all set to reopen in Tamil Nadu. The state government gave nod to resume theatres from November 10. COVID-19 precautionary measures will be followed at the theatres. Moviegoers will be thermal screened at the entrance. Social distancing will be followed inside the theatre premise and sanitisation will done to combat spread of the virus. The movie theatres were closed since March due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi's air quality takes a hit post Diwali, dips further into ‘severe’ zone [Video]

Delhi's air quality takes a hit post Diwali, dips further into ‘severe’ zone

Delhi woke up to dense smog after Diwali celebrations. Air quality index was in 'severe' at several places on Sunday morning. AQI stood at 461 in areas around ITO, as per Delhi Pollution Control..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published
Smog thickens in New Delhi on day of Diwali [Video]

Smog thickens in New Delhi on day of Diwali

On the day of Diwali, one of the most important festivals for Hindus, New Delhi continued to remain under a thick blanket of smog on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation [Video]

Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Chennai Air Customs bust gold smuggling racket; 5 held
newKerala.com Also reported by •Hindu

IPL 2021: Which players will be released by Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings?

 Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore might release some players ahead of the mega auction that is planned around January and February 2021.
DNA

New Collector assumes charge in Sivaganga

 P. Madhusudhan Reddy, who assumed charge on Saturday, has previously served as Deputy Commissioner, (Health) Greater Chennai Corporation
Hindu