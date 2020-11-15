Northern India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival

‘Pride Station’: North India gets first metro station dedicated to transgenders in Noida



The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officially renamed one of its stations as ‘Pride Station’ on October 28. The station is dedicated to the transgender community, a first for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma unveiled the new name of the station. Earlier, the station in Noida was known as the Sector 50 station. Six members of the transgender community have also been recruited by NMRC. The initiative was inspired by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, passed by the Centre for the protection of the rights of the transgender people and working towards their welfare. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published on January 1, 1970