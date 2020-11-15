Northern India chokes on toxic smog day after Diwali festival
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () CHENNAI (REUTERS) - Hundreds of millions of Indians in north India woke up on Sunday (Nov 15) to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, after many revellers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate. The capital New Delhi was blanked with a thick haze, with the average pollution level in the capital over...
More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and...
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Bhopal. He performed the puja with wife and family members. CM Chouhan took the blessings of cow after the puja. The puja is celebrated every year on the day after Diwali. Devotees offer wheat, rice, and curry of gram flour and leafy vegetables to lord Krishna on Govardhan Puja.
Minister of Culture of Madagascar, prominent members of Indian community, ambassadors of several countries including United States, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa, Iran among others, UN country representatives and prominent Malagasy people joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar at his residence to celebrate Diwali in Antananarivo on 14th November in Madagascar. This is the first time that Diwali was celebrated with the participation of the esteem dignitaries in the Indian Ocean island which has over 20,000 members of Indian diaspora. The occasion was celebrated by members of all faiths including Hindus, Khojas, Bohras, Ismailis, Sunnis, Christians, among others showing the growing universal appeal of Diwali, the festival of victory of light over darkness, across the world. A cultural group consisting of ITEC alumni performed Indian dance on the occasion.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel performed Govardhan Puja at his residence in Raipur on November 15. Govardhan Puja is celebrated every year after Diwali. As part of the tradition during Govardhan Puja, CM Baghel was beaten by hunter.
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth with much zeal and fervor. Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu among others shared glimpes of their celebrations. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Kajol also shared stunning photos from the festivities. Priyanka was a vision in red and so was Kajol at their Karwa Chauth celebrations. Raveena had a virtual Karwa Chauth as she was in Himachal Pradesh for work. Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre also posted pictures of their celebrations. Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Northern India. This year the festival was celebrated across the country on November 4.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officially renamed one of its stations as ‘Pride Station’ on October 28. The station is dedicated to the transgender community, a first for Metro services in northern India. Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma unveiled the new name of the station. Earlier, the station in Noida was known as the Sector 50 station. Six members of the transgender community have also been recruited by NMRC. The initiative was inspired by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, passed by the Centre for the protection of the rights of the transgender people and working towards their welfare. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14Published
The 'toy' train of Himalayan Queen in North Indian hill town Shimla arrived after 7 months on October 21. The Kalka-Shimla Express Mountain railway resumes its services from Oct 21 as a festival special train. The people involved in tourism industry are disappointed as not even a single passenger has arrived on the very first day. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.
After a long gap of almost eight months, movie theatres are all set to reopen in Tamil Nadu. The state government gave nod to resume theatres from November 10. COVID-19 precautionary measures will be followed at the theatres. Moviegoers will be thermal screened at the entrance. Social distancing will be followed inside the theatre premise and sanitisation will done to combat spread of the virus. The movie theatres were closed since March due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:10Published