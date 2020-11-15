Global  
 

Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadly

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadlyTwo people have died in clashes in Peru's capital Lima between police and protesters angry at the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra. Several people were injured in the violence that saw police fire tear gas into the crowd of many thousands. Peru has been rocked by mass protests since Congress voted on Monday to impeach Mr Vizcarra over alleged bribery - charges he denies. Speaker of Congress Manuel Merino has taken over as interim...
