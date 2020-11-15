Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

Cultural Minister, ambassadors join Diwali celebrations with Indian community in Madagascar



Minister of Culture of Madagascar, prominent members of Indian community, ambassadors of several countries including United States, Russia, Japan, European Union, South Africa, Iran among others, UN country representatives and prominent Malagasy people joined Ambassador Abhay Kumar at his residence to celebrate Diwali in Antananarivo on 14th November in Madagascar. This is the first time that Diwali was celebrated with the participation of the esteem dignitaries in the Indian Ocean island which has over 20,000 members of Indian diaspora. The occasion was celebrated by members of all faiths including Hindus, Khojas, Bohras, Ismailis, Sunnis, Christians, among others showing the growing universal appeal of Diwali, the festival of victory of light over darkness, across the world. A cultural group consisting of ITEC alumni performed Indian dance on the occasion.

