Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens
BRUSSELS: From January 1 British and EU citizens will be confronted with the reality of Brexit as the transition period ends and borders done away with decades ago return. From that date, Britons will be treated by the EU as "third country" nationals, no longer enjoying freedom of movement to work, study or retire across the European Union and associated states. Britain in turn will process EU nationals at its borders as it does other non-UK passport holders. EU citizens proving residence in Britain, or Britons already living in a European Union country, before the end of this year will theoretically retain their rights under a Withdrawal Agreement struck in late 2019. Tourists will see some...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU trade talks could be extended by ‘a few more days’
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40Published
Brexit briefing: 46 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Cultural Minister, ambassadors join Diwali celebrations with Indian community in Madagascar
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10Published
City of Brussels Capital of Belgium
Brexit: London and Brussels ponder Irish Sea border 'grace period'The UK Government and EU are discussing an adjustment period allowing supermarkets time to get in line with paperwork requirements on shipping products from..
WorldNews
Brussels on course for struggle with Hungary and Poland as first-ever LGBTIQ strategy is unveiled
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:55Published
Belgian funeral home full with COVID deaths
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:00Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
Dominic Cummings:Damaging legacy of ‘unelected bureaucrat’ will take years to undo, says Guy VerhofstadtDominic Cummings' damaging legacy at the heart of the British government will take years to undo, one of his arch continental critics has said. Guy Verhofstadt,..
WorldNews
Dominic Cummings: UK PM’s top aide leaves with immediate effect
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41Published
British people Citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, British Overseas Territories, Crown Dependencies, and their descendants
London and Bristol buildings lit up for those left 'in the dark' by pandemic
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Last drinks for Brits as lockdown takes effect
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:41Published
Britons hit the town ahead of second lockdown
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Specially decorated Black History Month postboxes to honour black Britons
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Brexit withdrawal agreement EU-UK agreement for implementing Brexit
EU leader criticises UK over post-Brexit plan
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources