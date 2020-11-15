Global  
 

Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizens

Sunday, 15 November 2020
Post-Brexit borders to divide EU, UK citizensBRUSSELS: From January 1 British and EU citizens will be confronted with the reality of Brexit as the transition period ends and borders done away with decades ago return. From that date, Britons will be treated by the EU as "third country" nationals, no longer enjoying freedom of movement to work, study or retire across the European Union and associated states. Britain in turn will process EU nationals at its borders as it does other non-UK passport holders. EU citizens proving residence in Britain, or Britons already living in a European Union country, before the end of this year will theoretically retain their rights under a Withdrawal Agreement struck in late 2019. Tourists will see some...
