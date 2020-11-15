Global  
 

Sir Keir Starmer 'regret' over relationship with father

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer 'regret' over relationship with fatherLabour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of his regret at not being close to his late father, who he described as a "difficult" and "complicated" man. He told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, that he was "determined that my relationship with my own children will be different". In the interview, Sir Keir also talked about how his political beliefs had shifted, and his aim to unite Labour. And he spoke about his love of football, saying he plays every week. Among the songs that Sir Keir chose were the England football anthem Three Lions by The Lightning Seeds, and Jim Reeves' Welcome To My World, which was his mother's favourite...
Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit, MPs say

 Keir Starmer should apologise for trying to stop Brexit in order to win back Leave voters in Labour's former heartland, a group of his MPs have said. A new..
Labour should apologise for Brexit policy, say key Corbyn allies

 Two key members of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet have called for the party to issue a '"full throated apology" for its stance on Brexit. Ex-party chairman Ian..
PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic [Video]

PM: Government have done everything possible to help public through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer has accused the Government of being too slow in theirextension of the furlough scheme and introducing a circuit breaker lockdown.However, Boris Johnson has said they have done 'everything they can' to helpBritish people throughout the crisis.

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms [Video]

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms

Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public, While the health crisis had been "unquestionably hard" on the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had done everything he could to help citizens. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content [Video]

Labour calls for emergency laws on anti-vax online content

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth says the Labour Party wants to work together with the government and bring forward legislation to “stamp out” anti-vaccine online content. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report [Video]

Islamophobia a problem in Labour, suggests new report

More than one third of the Labour Party's Muslim members and supporters have witnessed Islamophobia within the party, according to a new report. The work, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network, is set to be published this weekend. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

