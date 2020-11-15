Sir Keir Starmer 'regret' over relationship with father
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken of his regret at not being close to his late father, who he described as a "difficult" and "complicated" man. He told Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, that he was "determined that my relationship with my own children will be different". In the interview, Sir Keir also talked about how his political beliefs had shifted, and his aim to unite Labour. And he spoke about his love of football, saying he plays every week. Among the songs that Sir Keir chose were the England football anthem Three Lions by The Lightning Seeds, and Jim Reeves' Welcome To My World, which was his mother's favourite...
