Sir Keir Starmer 'regret' over relationship with father

Starmer accuses PM of 'spraying money' at PR firms



Labour leader Keir Starmer has accused the government of "spraying money" at PR firms throughout the Covid pandemic instead of supporting the public, While the health crisis had been "unquestionably hard" on the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he had done everything he could to help citizens. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:38 Published on January 1, 1970