Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Egypt unveils 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years

WorldNews Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Egypt unveils 100 coffins dating back 2,500 yearsEgyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a vast Pharaonic necropolis south of Cairo. Colourful, sealed sarcophagi and statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago were displayed in a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Egypt Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia

Egypt unveils scores of ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara [Video]

Egypt unveils scores of ancient coffins, statues found in Saqqara

Egypt’s tourism and antiquities minister says discovered items date back to the Late Period from 664 to 332 BC.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published

Army identifies U.S. soldiers killed in Egypt helicopter crash

 The Army revealed the names of the American soldiers who were killed when their Blackhawk went down in the Sinai Peninsula -- once a battleground between Egypt..
CBS News

Egypt: More than 100 intact sarcophagi unearthed near Cairo

 Archaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy, dating back over 2,500 years.
BBC News
Watch: Archaeologists find at least 100 coffins from Egypt's Ptolemaic dynasty [Video]

Watch: Archaeologists find at least 100 coffins from Egypt's Ptolemaic dynasty

Sealed sarcophagi and statues, that were buried more than 2,500 years ago, were found at the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Cairo Cairo Capital of Egypt

Jean-Yves Le Drian affirms respect for Islam in cartoon dispute

 French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian asserted his country’s “profound respect for Islam” during a visit to Cairo on Sunday in a dispute with the..
WorldNews
Egyptian school introduces dividers between desks [Video]

Egyptian school introduces dividers between desks

A school in Cairo introduced dividers between desks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and prepare for a potential new wave.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trove of sarcophagi unearthed in Egypt [Video]

Trove of sarcophagi unearthed in Egypt

Archaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy, dating back over 2,500 years.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:38Published
Egypt unveils newly-discovered ancient coffins [Video]

Egypt unveils newly-discovered ancient coffins

Egyptian archaeologists discovered more than 80 coffins in the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, a burial ground that is also home to one of the world's oldest pyramids.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published
59 Sealed Coffins Revealed in Major Archaeological Find [Video]

59 Sealed Coffins Revealed in Major Archaeological Find

The unveiling includes the opening of a 2,500-year-old sarcophagus, revealing a fully-intact mummy.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:01Published