Egypt unveils 100 coffins dating back 2,500 years
Egyptian antiquities officials on Saturday announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins, some with mummies inside, and around 40 gilded statues in a vast Pharaonic necropolis south of Cairo. Colourful, sealed sarcophagi and statues that were buried more than 2,500 years ago were displayed in a makeshift exhibit at the feet of the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser...
Army identifies U.S. soldiers killed in Egypt helicopter crashThe Army revealed the names of the American soldiers who were killed when their Blackhawk went down in the Sinai Peninsula -- once a battleground between Egypt..
Egypt: More than 100 intact sarcophagi unearthed near CairoArchaeologists opened one coffin to reveal a mummy, dating back over 2,500 years.
Watch: Archaeologists find at least 100 coffins from Egypt's Ptolemaic dynasty
Jean-Yves Le Drian affirms respect for Islam in cartoon disputeFrench Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian asserted his country’s “profound respect for Islam” during a visit to Cairo on Sunday in a dispute with the..
Egyptian school introduces dividers between desks
