Hamilton left clueless after "hardest" qualifying of F1 career

Senna steering wheel up for auction



A steering wheel used by Formula One legend Ayrton Senna could fetch up to£16,000 at auction. The wheel was used by Senna in the 1987 San Marino GrandPrix - the same Imola track where he died seven years later. It was given totruck driver Robert Preece as a thank you from Senna's team Lotus for helpingthem out despite working for Goodyear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published now