Hamilton left clueless after "hardest" qualifying of F1 career

WorldNews Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Hamilton left clueless after hardest qualifying of F1 careerMercedes driver Lewis Hamilton described Turkish Grand...
Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion

What next for Lewis Hamilton? [Video]

What next for Lewis Hamilton?

Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, will matchMichael Schumacher’s title haul if he wins in Istanbul on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

I'm prouder of equality work than prospect of seventh world title, says Hamilton

 Lewis Hamilton says he is "much prouder" of the work he has done to promote equality this year than the prospect of winning a seventh title.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton 'much prouder' of equality action than potential seventh F1 world title

 Lewis Hamilton says he is "much prouder" of the work he has done to promote equality this year than the prospect of winning a seventh title.
BBC News
Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner [Video]

Hamilton ready to drive change as Extreme E team owner

Extreme E launches the global series with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg involved for the sport's first season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:14Published

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Formula One drivers race across continents [Video]

Formula One drivers race across continents

F1 racers Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly crossed continents by driving on the Bosphorus Bridge between Europe to Asia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:48Published
Crossing continents F1 style over the Bosphorus Bridge [Video]

Crossing continents F1 style over the Bosphorus Bridge

F1 drivers Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly drive on the Bosphorus Bridge, which connects Europe and Asia.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:25Published
Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021 [Video]

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi coastal city of Jeddah to host night race in 2021 - Saudi sports minister

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:06Published
Senna steering wheel up for auction [Video]

Senna steering wheel up for auction

A steering wheel used by Formula One legend Ayrton Senna could fetch up to£16,000 at auction. The wheel was used by Senna in the 1987 San Marino GrandPrix - the same Imola track where he died seven years later. It was given totruck driver Robert Preece as a thank you from Senna's team Lotus for helpingthem out despite working for Goodyear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Mercedes-Benz in Formula One Auto racing team

Paralysed cyclist hoping to win gold to promote life-changing technology [Video]

Paralysed cyclist hoping to win gold to promote life-changing technology

A paralysed British athlete set to take part in a global cycling race hopesvictory can shine a light on the life-changing technology that allows him tocompete. Johnny Beer is supported by the Mercedes F1 team and hopes to raise£1 million to support advancements in electronic remedies for those withspinal injuries.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

WorldNews Also reported by •Daily RecordF1-FansiteJapan TodayMid-Day

