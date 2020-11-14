Global  
 

Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to Azerbaijan

Saturday, 14 November 2020
Armenians torch their homes on land ceded to AzerbaijanKALBAJAR, Azerbaijan — In a bitter farewell to his home of 21 years, Garo Dadevusyan wrenched off its metal roof and prepared to set the stone house on fire. Thick smoke poured from houses that his neighbors had already torched before fleeing this ethnic Armenian village about to come under Azerbaijani control. The village is to be turned over to Azerbaijan on Sunday as part of territorial concessions in an agreement to end six weeks of intense fighting with Armenian forces. The move gripped its 600 people with fear and anger so deep that they destroyed the homes they once loved. The settlement — called Karvachar in Armenian — is legally part of Azerbaijan, but it has been under...
News video: Furious Armenians storm government buildings while Baku celebrates new Nagorno-Karabakh deal

Furious Armenians storm government buildings while Baku celebrates new Nagorno-Karabakh deal 04:21

 Hundreds of Armenians, angry at a peace deal between their country, Azerbaijan and Russia, broke into government buildings in the capital Yerevan early Tuesday (November 10) in protest.

Kalbajar Kalbajar Place in Kalbajar

Kalbajar residents burn homes before Azerbaijan handover

 Residents of Kalbajar region of Nagorno-Karabakh were burning their houses before leaving the region that on Sunday will be transferred under the control of..
Armenians Armenians Ethnic group native to the Armenian Highlands

Armenians set homes on fire before Azeri handover [Video]

Armenians set homes on fire before Azeri handover

Still wearing the camouflage fatigues in which he had fought against Azeri forces a week earlier, Arsen, an ethnic Armenian, lit a fire on Saturday under his sister's dining room table in the small village of Charektar. Soraya Ali reports.

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover [Video]

Ethnic Armenian villagers burn houses before Azerbaijan takeover

First handover of land held by ethnic Armenians to Azerbajian is expected to happen on Sunday under deal which ended six weeks of fighting.

How the Armenian Genocide’s Legacy Explains a Conflict on Pause

 For Armenians around the world, the recent one-sided peace deal to end the conflict involving the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh must be seen through the..
Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh: Ethnic Armenians set fire to their homes rather than hand them to Azerbaijan

Some residents in Nagorno-Karabakh have set fire to their own homes rather than hand them over to Azerbaijan under a ceasefire deal with Armenia.View on euronews

Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus

Armenia says it prevented murder attempt on PM Nikol Pashinyan

 Armenia prevented an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the seizure of power by a group of former officials, the country’s National..
Armenia Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus

Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenian protests urge 'traitor' PM to quit

 Demonstrators are calling for Nikol Pashinyan to quit after he signed a peace deal with Azerbaijan.
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, anger mounts in Armenia over peace deal [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, anger mounts in Armenia over peace deal

Nagorno: Russian peacekeepers deploy in the night [Video]

Nagorno: Russian peacekeepers deploy in the night

The Russian Defense Ministry released a video on showing military vehicles carrying peacekeeping force driving towards the Nagorno-Karabakh region, after another ceasefire deal was reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan earlier this week.

Azerbaijan-Armenian Conflict Plays Out as War of Words on San Francisco Peninsula [Video]

Azerbaijan-Armenian Conflict Plays Out as War of Words on San Francisco Peninsula

A long-running dispute between Armenians and the nation of Azerbaijan has exploded in violent conflict. Now supporters on both sides are fighting a public relations battle here in the Bay Area. John..

Armenians across the world show solidarity over Nagorno-Karabakh [Video]

Armenians across the world show solidarity over Nagorno-Karabakh

Many are confident that their ancestral homeland Armenia is right in its fight with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh and the conflict has galvanised them further.

Armenian couple gets married at a shelled cathedral [Video]

Armenian couple gets married at a shelled cathedral

An Armenian couple got married at the heavily ruined Holy Saviour Cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was attacked just two weeks before, according to local reports. The groom is a soldier..

Russia tells Azerbaijan to take care of Christian shrines in Nagorno-Karabakh

 Russia brokered a ceasefire on Tuesday that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan around the ethnic Armenian region, where Azeri troops have been battling...
Azerbaijani Forces Close In On Nagorno-Karabakh’s ‘Unassailable’ Mountain Fortress City – Analysis

Azerbaijani Forces Close In On Nagorno-Karabakh’s ‘Unassailable’ Mountain Fortress City – Analysis By Ron Synovitz* (RFE/RL) -- A century-old Armenian expression says, “Whoever controls the city of Shushi controls the whole of...
