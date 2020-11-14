Global  
 

Musical instrument retailer Guitar Center to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

USATODAY.com Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Musical instrument retailer Guitar Center plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after negotiating a debt-cutting deal with investors and lenders.
