Musical instrument retailer Guitar Center to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Musical instrument retailer Guitar Center plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after negotiating a debt-cutting deal with investors and lenders.
Musical instrument retailer Guitar Center plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after negotiating a debt-cutting deal with investors and lenders.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Guitar Center
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources