Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with seventh world title
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton wrote his name into the Formula One record books with a victory in the Turkish Grand Prix. The Briton secures his seventh world championship title, equaling Michael Schumacher’s record.
