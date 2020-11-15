Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher’s record with seventh world title

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton wrote his name into the Formula One record books with a victory in the Turkish Grand Prix. The Briton secures his seventh world championship title, equaling Michael Schumacher’s record.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title?

What next for Lewis Hamilton after a seventh world title? 01:10

 Lewis Hamilton has made history by winning a record-equalling seventh worldchampionship at the Turkish Grand Prix. But what's next on the agenda for oneof the greatest drivers of all time?

