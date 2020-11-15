Global  
 

Ethiopia: Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus — rights body

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dozens of people have been killed in "gruesome attack" in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said. The area has seen a spate of deadly assaults on civilians along with a worsening conflict in the north.
