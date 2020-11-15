Ethiopia: Gunmen kill 34 in attack on bus — rights body
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dozens of people have been killed in "gruesome attack" in western Ethiopia, the national human rights body said. The area has seen a spate of deadly assaults on civilians along with a worsening conflict in the north.
