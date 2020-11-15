The secret $53m Sydney land deal that has left NSW taxpayers with an even bigger clean-up bill Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

The purchase and clean up of the six-hectare site near Parramatta is estimated to cost taxpayers more than $100 million. It has sparked calls for the deal to be referred to the ICAC. 👓 View full article

