The secret $53m Sydney land deal that has left NSW taxpayers with an even bigger clean-up bill

The Age Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The purchase and clean up of the six-hectare site near Parramatta is estimated to cost taxpayers more than $100 million. It has sparked calls for the deal to be referred to the ICAC.
