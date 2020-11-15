Global  
 

Nasa SpaceX launch: Astronaut crew primed for 'routine' flight

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Nasa says we're now in the new "operational" era of commercial astronaut taxi services.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Astronaut Doug Hurley Shares Insight Into Sunday's Historic SpaceX-NASA Launch

Astronaut Doug Hurley Shares Insight Into Sunday's Historic SpaceX-NASA Launch 02:44

 Tomorrow’s Space X Crew-1 launch will have the eyes of the world and proud Americans watching as history is made.

SpaceX’s Next NASA Launch: When to Watch

 Here’s what you need to know about four astronauts’ journey to the International Space Station on Sunday.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus: Elon Musk 'likely has moderate case'

 Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says he "most likely" has a "moderate case" of Covid-19 but has been "getting wildly different results from different labs". The boss..
WorldNews

Some 500,000 spectators expected as SpaceX astronauts prepare for lift-off

 Amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic, as many as half a million people are...
WorldNews

NASA and SpaceX delay historic launch due to weather conditions

 The historic joint effort between NASA and SpaceX, called Crew-1, to launch a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station has been delayed citing..
CBS News

NASA HISTORY: NASA’s First Chief Astronomer Nancy Grace Roman Was ‘Mother of Hubble’

 Nancy Grace Roman (1925-2018) In this image from the early 1970s, Dr. Roman is shown at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt,...
WorldNews

SpaceX delays Crew Dragon launch due to poor weather

 Nasa and SpaceX have announced a 24-hour weather delay of their planned launch of four astronauts into orbit for America’s first fully fledged human mission..
WorldNews

Why Elon Musk's SpaceX is launching astronauts for Nasa

 Elon Musk's SpaceX is flying people to and from the International Space Station (ISS), using the Crew Dragon vehicle. But why is Nasa paying a private company to..
WorldNews

NASA And SpaceX To Launch Crew-1 On Sunday [Video]

NASA And SpaceX To Launch Crew-1 On Sunday

Mike Augustyniak spoke to NASA astronaut Dr. Mike Barrett ahead of the first fully crewed commercial mission to the international space station (3:41) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Nov. 14, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:41Published
Russia blasts off U.S. astronaut: end of an era? [Video]

Russia blasts off U.S. astronaut: end of an era?

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying a U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts blasted off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, in what is the last scheduled Russian flight..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:36Published
NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla [Video]

NASA launches cargo spacecraft named after Kalpana Chawla

United States of America's Northrop Grumman's Cygnus Spacecraft, named after Astronaut Kalpana Chawla was launched from National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Wallops Flight Facility. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published

Nasa SpaceX launch: Astronaut crew primed for 'routine' flight

 Nasa says we're now in the new "operational" era of commercial astronaut taxi services.
BBC News Also reported by •Space DailyCBS NewsUpworthyBusiness Insider

SpaceX's next astronaut mission for NASA has been delayed until Sunday due to wind and issues with the rocket-booster recovery

 This is the fourth time NASA has delayed the launch of its Crew-1 mission with SpaceX, but the first time due to weather.
Business Insider

Elon Musk's positive COVID-19 test means he likely can't attend SpaceX's astronaut launch on Sunday, based on NASA rules

 Musk's positive tests couldn't have come at a worse time: SpaceX is set to launch four NASA astronauts into orbit for its Crew-1 mission on Sunday.
Business Insider Also reported by •Upworthy