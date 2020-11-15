Three dead in Peru protests as thousands march in Lima
Violent protests continued in Peru on Saturday claiming at least three fatalities as thousands took to the streets in opposition to new President Manuel Merino following the removal of his predecessor. Around 60 protesters were injured in street clashes. The mostly young protesters gathered in various cities to oppose what they call a parliamentary coup against...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Manuel Merino Interim president of Peru
Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
Peru swears in new leader as political turmoil hits nationManuel Merino has been sworn in as the new president of Peru. The businessman and former head of Congress is unknown to most and was recently accused of trying..
WorldNews
Peru Country in South America
‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadlyTwo people have died in clashes in Peru's capital Lima between police and protesters angry at the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra. Several people were..
WorldNews
Foreign embassies celebrate quiet DiwaliThough there were no grand celebrations or any kind of events organised this Diwali in the foreign embassies in Delhi owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the..
IndiaTimes
Lima Capital of Peru
Peru clashes over President Vizcarra's impeachmentRiot police use water and tear gas to repel protesters in the capital, Lima.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources