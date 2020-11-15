Global  
 

Three dead in Peru protests as thousands march in Lima

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Three dead in Peru protests as thousands march in LimaViolent protests continued in Peru on Saturday claiming at least three fatalities as thousands took to the streets in opposition to new President Manuel Merino following the removal of his predecessor. Around 60 protesters were injured in street clashes. The mostly young protesters gathered in various cities to oppose what they call a parliamentary coup against...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Protests against Peru's new president continue

Protests against Peru's new president continue 03:16

 Protests against the new president, Manuel Merino, continued in Peru’s capital, Lima, on Thursday, November 12 night. Merino was sworn in as interim president on Tuesday.

WorldNews

