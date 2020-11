Donald Trump and his supporters seek comfort in conspiracy as election hopes dim

Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

F or a man who often broadcasts shirtless and screaming in between commercials for brain pills, the stage Alex Jones found himself speaking from on Saturday afternoon might have felt like a considerable upgrade. On the steps of the US Supreme Court, no less, the conspiracy theorist had a receptive audience. “President Trump by every metric won this election!" he bellowed from the podium to cheers from a crowd of thousands of the...