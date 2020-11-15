Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump and his supporters seek comfort in conspiracy as election hopes dim

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Donald Trump and his supporters seek comfort in conspiracy as election hopes dimF or a man who often broadcasts shirtless and screaming in between commercials for brain pills, the stage Alex Jones found himself speaking from on Saturday afternoon might have felt like a considerable upgrade. On the steps of the US Supreme Court, no less, the conspiracy theorist had a receptive audience. “President Trump by every metric won this election!" he bellowed from the podium to cheers from a crowd of thousands of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: US Election: Trump supporters remain vocal

US Election: Trump supporters remain vocal 02:21

 Two sides of a divided America meet outside the Supreme Court as Donald Trump's supporters refuse to accept election defeat.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US [Video]

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US

A China-backed free trade bloc, spanning 30% of the world's economy, was formed at a virtual summit on Sunday in a move that likely gives Beijing greater influence and leaves Washington on the outside. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published

US election: Trump appears to admit Biden victory in tweet

 The president says for the first time his rival won the election but repeats unsubstantiated rigging claim.
BBC News

Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump

 In his first TV interview since Joe Biden's election, the former president sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to discuss his memoir, "A..
CBS News

Barack Obama speaks out on politics, life in the White House, and Donald Trump

 In his first television interview since the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President, former President Barack Obama sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host..
CBS News

Alex Jones Alex Jones American radio host, author, conspiracy theorist and filmmaker

Arizona protests: Crowd erupts as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows up

 Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at the protest outside the Phoenix office where Arizona’s votes are being counted. The crowd of..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Crowd Rallies For President Trump In Washington As He Refuses To Concede [Video]

Crowd Rallies For President Trump In Washington As He Refuses To Concede

President-elect Joe Biden said the Trump administration needs to do more now to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump greeted crowds rallying to support him in Washington as he refuses..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:48Published
Protesters At Trump Tower Demand President Accept Election Results [Video]

Protesters At Trump Tower Demand President Accept Election Results

Protesters gathered near Trump Tower in Chicago on Saturday, saying President Donald Trump must accept the election results and concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published
Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally [Video]

Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally

On Saturday, supporters of Pres. Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C. The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump and his supporters seek comfort in conspiracy as election hopes dim

Donald Trump and his supporters seek comfort in conspiracy as election hopes dim F or a man who often broadcasts shirtless and screaming in between commercials for brain pills, the stage Alex Jones found himself speaking from on Saturday...
WorldNews

Alex Jones joins outside election center in Phoenix

 The crowd erupted when Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones joined the protest outside a Phoenix election center on Nov. 5, 2020.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph