Donald Trump and his supporters seek comfort in conspiracy as election hopes dim
F or a man who often broadcasts shirtless and screaming in between commercials for brain pills, the stage Alex Jones found himself speaking from on Saturday afternoon might have felt like a considerable upgrade. On the steps of the US Supreme Court, no less, the conspiracy theorist had a receptive audience. “President Trump by every metric won this election!" he bellowed from the podium to cheers from a crowd of thousands of the...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, without US
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
US election: Trump appears to admit Biden victory in tweetThe president says for the first time his rival won the election but repeats unsubstantiated rigging claim.
BBC News
Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald TrumpIn his first TV interview since Joe Biden's election, the former president sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to discuss his memoir, "A..
CBS News
Barack Obama speaks out on politics, life in the White House, and Donald TrumpIn his first television interview since the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President, former President Barack Obama sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host..
CBS News
Alex Jones American radio host, author, conspiracy theorist and filmmaker
Arizona protests: Crowd erupts as conspiracy theorist Alex Jones shows upInfowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones showed up at the protest outside the Phoenix office where Arizona’s votes are being counted. The crowd of..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources