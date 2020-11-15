Man arrested in random attack on 'Ghostbusters' star Rick Moranis in New York
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
A suspect accused of assaulting "Ghostbusters" star Rick Moranis has been arrested by the NYPD. Marquis Ventura was taken into custody Saturday.
