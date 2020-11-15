Global  
 

Man arrested in random attack on 'Ghostbusters' star Rick Moranis in New York

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
A suspect accused of assaulting "Ghostbusters" star Rick Moranis has been arrested by the NYPD. Marquis Ventura was taken into custody Saturday.
News video: Rick Moranis Attack: Man Accused Of Punching 67-Year-Old Actor In Custody

 The suspect accused of randomly attacking actor Rick Moranis on the Upper West Side in October has been arrested.

Rick Moranis Sucker Punch Suspect Arrested, Felony Assault Charge

 The guy who allegedly sucker punched Rick Moranis is now in police custody -- and his criminal charge is being pushed into a serious category because of Rick's..
Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center [Video]

Christmas tree arrives at NYC's Rockefeller Center

[NFA] New York City received a much-needed boost on Saturday with the arrival of a giant Christmas tree that marks the unofficial start of the 2020 holiday season. Colette Luke has more.

Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York City

 A 75-foot tall Norway Spruce arrived in New York City on Saturday. The tree will soon be installed, decorated and lit up in Rockefeller Plaza.
Trump's first wife's bold claim: 'I would straighten up the White House'

 She spends her winters in Florida, and spring and autumn at one of the best addresses in the world, between Fifth and Madison Avenues in New York City.Every..
Mental health 911 calls will be handled by experts, not NYPD, in new program

 First lady Chirlane McCray said NYPD officers will be "relieved" of responsibilities they should have never have been asked to handle.
Pilot program will replace NYPD for mental health 911 calls in 2 neighborhoods

 A new initiative in New York City will replace NYPD officers in two neighborhoods with health mental professionals for some 911 calls.
