Former England keeper Clemence dies aged 72

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence passes away aged 72 on Sunday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper

Ray Clemence: From deckchair attendant to Liverpool’s greatest goalkeeper 01:31

 Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.

