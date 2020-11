Trump says Biden ‘Won’ Election but Repeats Baseless Claim Vote was ‘Rigged’  

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Republicans Decline to Recognize Biden's Election



Republicans Decline, to Recognize Biden's Election . President-elect Joe Biden has received congratulations from leaders all around the world. But high profile Republican leaders have yet to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08 Published 6 days ago Trump Baffled Upon Learning That News Orgs Routinely Call Elections



President Donald Trump has so far refused to accept his loss to President-Elect Joe Biden. Since his lead began to slip, Trump ratcheted up his baseless allegations about voter fraud, accusing.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed as Election Winner



Trump Falsely Declares He Prevailed, as Election Winner. President Donald Trump made the claim in public remarks at the White House around 2 a.m. ET. Frankly, we did win this election, President.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources 'I easily win!': Trump repeats baseless claim of vote fraud in White House rant In an extraordinary outburst, the US president again claimed the election was being 'stolen' from him and cast doubt on the integrity of the democratic process,...

euronews 1 week ago