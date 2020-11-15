Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda in intensive care
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager, 93, Tommy Lasorda was admitted to intensive care unit and is resting comfortably, team says.
