Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda in intensive care

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager, 93, Tommy Lasorda was admitted to intensive care unit and is resting comfortably, team says.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tommy Lasorda Tommy Lasorda American baseball player and manager

Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized with Heart Issues

 Legendary Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda is in serious condition at a Southern California hospital with heart issues, TMZ Sports has learned. Lasorda was admitted..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California

Braves slugger Freddie Freeman beats Mookie Betts for NL MVP honor

 Braves' Freddie Freeman won the NL MVP award Thursday, outpointing the Dodgers' Mookie Betts on the strength of a dominant offensive performance.
USATODAY.com

Corey Seager's Fiancee Rocks Tiny Swimsuit W/ His Face On It, MVP Cakes!

 Need another reason to be envious of World Series MVP Corey Seager?? Well, here ya go ... The L.A. Dodgers superstar's fiancee, Madisyn Van Ham, loves him SO..
TMZ.com

Justin Turner Mask'd Up In L.A. Following World Series COVID Drama

 Justin Turner is a changed man -- the Dodgers star was out in L.A. Tuesday and it seems he's learned to keep his mask on at all times! Check out the 35-year-old..
TMZ.com

Los Angeles Dodgers organization has five positive coronavirus tests 10 days after winning World Series

 On the same day that MLB gave Justin Turner a free pass after COVID-19 exposure, it was disclosed that the LA Dodgers organization has positive tests.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda in intensive care

 Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager, 93, Tommy Lasorda was admitted to intensive care unit and is resting comfortably, team says.
USATODAY.com

Days after winning the World Series, the Dodgers have five positive Covid-19 cases

 There are five positive Covid-19 cases affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, a spokeswoman with the Los Angeles County...
Upworthy Also reported by •Newsmax

Justin Turner won't be disciplined by MLB for returning to field after positive virus test

 Justin Turner will not be disciplined by Major League Baseball for coming onto the field last week to celebrate the World Series title with his Los Angeles...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Newsmax