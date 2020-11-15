Global  
 

Thiem beats Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Dominic Thiem avenges his defeat by Stefanos Tsitsipas in last year's final with a three-set win as the ATP Finals begin in London for the final time.
Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals [Video]

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 08:28Published

Djokovic eyes record as Nadal seeks first ATP Finals crown

 Novak Djokovic is bidding to win the ATP Finals for a record-equalling sixth time as Rafael Nadal chases the biggest title missing from his glittering resume at..
WorldNews

Who will win as London hosts its last ATP Finals? Preview and vote

 Eight of the world's best men's players will close a fragmented 2020 season by battling to be champion at the last ATP Finals event in London before it moves to..
BBC News

Nadal beats Carreno Busta to reach Paris Masters semis

 Rafael Nadal set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Alexander Zverev with a comeback victory over Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday, ending his fellow Spaniard's..
WorldNews

