Azerbaijan agrees to extend deadline for Armenian forces to leave ceded territory

Armenian couple gets married at a shelled cathedral



An Armenian couple got married at the heavily ruined Holy Saviour Cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was attacked just two weeks before, according to local reports. The groom is a soldier.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Azeri artillery in use against Armenian forces



Footage released by the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan on Tuesday showed what is said to be artillery bombarding positions of the Armenian Armed Forces as fighting between the two countries over the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published on October 20, 2020