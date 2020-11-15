Global  
 

Azerbaijan agrees to extend deadline for Armenian forces to leave ceded territory

euronews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Azerbaijan agrees to give Armenian forces more time to leave part of territory ceded in a Russian-brokered ceasefire deal
