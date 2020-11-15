Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson wins at Augusta at record 20 under par

BBC News Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
World number one Dustin Johnson wins his first Masters title by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention 00:42

 Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dustin Johnson Dustin Johnson American professional golfer

Dustin Johnson marks historic win at long awaited Masters

 The 36-year-old is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.
CBS News

Dustin Johnson sets scoring record to win Masters

 Johnson shoots 20 under at Augusta National to pick up second major title.
USATODAY.com

Dominant Johnson holds four-shot lead heading into final round

 World number one Dustin Johnson heads into the final round of the Masters with a four-stroke lead after a dominant performance at Augusta National.
BBC News

Johnson shares four-way Masters lead as English trio challenge

 Dustin Johnson is among four players to lead the Masters at nine under par after setting the clubhouse target during a hectic day two.
BBC News

Masters Tournament Masters Tournament Golf tournament held in Augusta, Georgia, United States

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/15

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, President Barack Obama talks with Gayle King in his first TV interview since the election of Joe Biden. Plus: Conor..
CBS News

Augusta in Autumn: Best of 2020 Masters

 The best photos from Masters week at Augusta National Golf Club.
USATODAY.com

The Masters continue to thrill golf fans despite coronavirus shake up

 Although the Masters Tournament typically takes place during spring among doting golf fans, its postponement to the fall hasn't made the event any less exciting...
CBS News

Augusta, Georgia Augusta, Georgia Consolidated city-county in the United States

DeChambeau just makes cut, world's top three share lead

 Bryson DeChambeau squeezes inside the cut line as five players share the Masters lead heading into the third round at Augusta.
BBC News

Masters 2020: Paul Casey sets clubhouse lead on day one at Augusta

 Paul Casey holds the clubhouse lead at seven under par after day one of the Masters closes with half the field still to complete their rounds.
BBC News

Sportscaster Jim Nantz on 2020 Masters, Tiger Woods' performance and Bryson DeChambeau's approach

 The 84th Masters is underway in Augusta, Georgia -- but this year's tournament was delayed until November over coronavirus fears. CBS Sports lead play-by-play..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap [Video]

The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap

After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:07Published
DJ 'driving it beautifully' for Masters [Video]

DJ 'driving it beautifully' for Masters

Claude Harmon discusses the form of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka ahead of The Masters and look at conditions at Augusta National for the final men's major of the year.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:53Published

Related news from verified sources

The Masters: Tee times, TV and streaming info for Sunday's final round at Augusta National

 All the information you need to get ready for the final round of the 2020 Masters.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •UpworthyBBC NewsBBC Sport

'Kind of dull and numb': DeChambeau ailing after barely making cut at the Masters

 After struggling to make the cut at the Masters, Bryson DeChambeau said he's just not feeling well. He's not sure what the problem is.
The Age

Masters day three: Dustin Johnson matches 54-hole record

 Dustin Johnson had a place in the record books and a second major title in his sights as he took a commanding lead into the final round of the 84th Masters.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •UpworthyNews24NYTimes.comBBC Sport