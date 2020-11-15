Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surprise! Prince Harry pops up on 'Strictly Come Dancing' to encourage pal J.J. Chalmers

USATODAY.com Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Prince Harry made surprise appearance Saturday night on the BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing' to support his pal and fellow veteran J.J. Chalmers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Stand Up for Heroes going virtual with special guest Prince Harry [Video]

Stand Up for Heroes going virtual with special guest Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Bruce Springsteen will be among the stars making a special guest appearance at the annual Stand Up for Heroes event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Harry blinded to unconscious racial bias as child [Video]

Harry blinded to unconscious racial bias as child

[NFA] Britain's Prince Harry said it took him years to realize that unconscious racial bias existed and his eyes had been opened by spending time in his wife Meghan's shoes. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published
Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation [Video]

Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation

Emma Corrin became "more sensitive" to Prince Harry and Meghan's situation after playing his mother Princess Diana in The Crown.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry dials in to Strictly to say he is ‘proud’ of JJ Chalmers

 The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance in Strictly Come Dancing to tell JJ Chalmers how “proud” he is of the former Royal Marine.
Belfast Telegraph

Prince Harry Makes Surprise Appearance on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing

 Prince Harry called into the show to surprise close friend JJ Chalmers who is competing on the show
Upworthy