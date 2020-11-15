Bartender Tips: How to spot Arizona fake ID?

Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

So, let's consider you have a job like mine where you have to check identity cards of people for validity then, let's discuss some key features that will help you spot actual licenses from the bogus ones. These can be used for Canadians as well the US state IDs. Whether it's a visual touch or you need a light source along with ports tilting action you will find those features easily with our guidelines. I work for the Chicago Bar Association and recently we have had different confiscated fake id cards from a which prompts me to reveal my guide on how do I spot them. 1. Ghost Image: vacuum This is a visual inspection and essentially a ghost image is a smaller version of the original...