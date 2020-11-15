Peru's President Merino resigns after deadly crackdown on protesters
Peru's interim president has resigned, a day after two people died during protests against his government. Manuel Merino, former speaker of Congress, had been in the post less than a week. He replaced President Martín Vizcarra after he was impeached on Monday over bribery allegations, which he denies. Senior politicians had called for Mr Merino's resignation after...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Merino
Peru Country in South America
Peru’s interim president resigns after deadly protests
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:08Published
‘I’m so tired of this’: Peru youth vow to remain on the streets
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Three dead in Peru protests as thousands march in LimaViolent protests continued in Peru on Saturday claiming at least three fatalities as thousands took to the streets in opposition to new President Manuel Merino..
WorldNews
Manuel Merino Interim president of Peru
Peru swears in president Manuel Merino amid political turmoil
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published
Martín Vizcarra
Peru impeachment protests: Clashes with police with police turn deadlyTwo people have died in clashes in Peru's capital Lima between police and protesters angry at the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra. Several people were..
WorldNews
Peruvians protest against President Vizcarra's removal
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Congress joins J&K Gupkar group, ally Sena slams Mufti's 'anti-India ideology'
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:15Published
Bihar: RJD's wait & watch hint as Nitish Kumar reveals CM oath plan
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources