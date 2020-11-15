Global  
 

Peru's President Merino resigns after deadly crackdown on protesters

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Peru's President Merino resigns after deadly crackdown on protestersPeru's interim president has resigned, a day after two people died during protests against his government. Manuel Merino, former speaker of Congress, had been in the post less than a week. He replaced President Martín Vizcarra after he was impeached on Monday over bribery allegations, which he denies. Senior politicians had called for Mr Merino's resignation after...
